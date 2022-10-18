36
Menu
News

Journalists in Kumasi have taken money to make NPP unpopular - NAPO

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Energy Minister NAPO121212 Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for the Manhyia North, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for the Manhyia North Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has accused media practitioners in the Ashanti Region of taking money from some people to denigrate the governing NPP in the region.

The MP who was not specific with which media persons said, “Journalists have taken money and they sit on radio to insult the government. Their agenda is mainly to make the NPP look bad in the area but the truth is that the government is doing well for Asanteman.”

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony of the Suame Interchange on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Dr. Prempeh also known as NAPO touted the achievements of the governing NPP in the Ashanti Region. According to him, the party is the only one that has the development of the region at heart and numerous projects are ongoing in the region curtsy the governing NPP.

He urged the residents in the region to be thankful to the government saying, ” even God who created us requests for thanks from us anytime he does something good for us hence we the people in the area must be thankful to the Nana Addo government for what he continues to do for us”.

He took a swipe at individuals who use the absence of the Suame Interchange to accuse the government of not developing Asanteman by saying, “Suame Interchange is not Asanteman, other roads and infrastructure are being developed in the region”.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer