Journalists require greater care to ensure their safety – NMC

The National Media Commission (NMC) has said investigative journalists require greater care and circumspection to ensure their safety.

The NMC said, in its view, all journalistic enterprise must be carried out openly and follow thoroughly the due process.



However, it added, there could be moments where overriding national interest may necessitate the use of undercover methods.



“In such moments, journalists require greater care and circumspection to ensure their safety.”



The NMC also called for a review of the laws in relation to security and media.



This call follows the attacks on journalist Caleb Kudah by operatives of the National Security.

The NMC also called for a review of the laws in relation to security and media.

"The Commission further calls for a review of laws relating to security and media especially those about prohibited areas within the context of the Constitution (1992)."



The Ministry of National Security also completed its investigations into the alleged assault.



According to the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, who issued a statement dated Thursday, May 20, 2021, the conduct of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman and some police officers on the said day was “inappropriate and contravened the Ministry’s standard operating procedures”.

“The Committee also established that the journalists’ unauthorised entry into the premises of the Ministry of National Security was unlawful.”



Among the action taken by the Ministry are the reversal of the secondment of Lt Col. Agyeman as Director of Operations and the withdrawal of three police officers as operatives.



Lt. Col. Agyeman is to report to the Chief of Defense Staff for further investigation and appropriate action while the police officers are to report to the Ghana Police Service for investigations and disciplinary action.



“The Ministry of National Security wishes to assure the general public and particularly all media practitioners that the Ministry will expeditiously investigate any complaints against any personnel of its agencies."



“The tenets of National Security in Ghana should be based on a Whole-of-Government and a Whole-of-Society approach and cooperation from all well-meaning Ghanaians,” Mr Kan Dapaah stated.