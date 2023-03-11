Joyce Bawa Mogtari reveals how much John Mahama received as ex-gratia

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, the special aide to former President John Mahama has provided details on what he receives as Ex-Gratia since he left office in 2020.

According to her, John Dramani Mahama received a lump sum of Gh¢250,000 as ex-gratia and a monthly pension of Gh¢22,000.



She made the revelation during an interview on GHOne over Mahama’s promise to scrap ex-gratia.



She said; “Mahama has received his ex-gratia, he received a lump sum of Gh¢250,000 as ex-gratia and takes Gh¢22,000 as monthly pension pay,” Mahama Aide, Joyce Bawa.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to scrap the payment of ex-gratia to members of the executive should he be re-elected in the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the launch of his campaign which took place in the Cedi Auditorium at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, in the Volta Region on Thursday, March 2, Mr. Mahama said he will take the necessary steps to scrap the payment as soon as he assumes power.



“The payment of ex-gratia to members of the executive will be scrapped. The necessary Constitutional steps to take this will start in earnest in 2025. We will also persuade members of the other arms of government to accept its removal,” he said in Ho.







NYA/KPE