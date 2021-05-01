Joyce Bawah Mogtari remembers Amissah-Arthur, calls him a quintessential gentleman

An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has remembered the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.
She said he was a quintessential gentleman.
The late former Governor of the Bank of Ghana would have been 70 years on Thursday April 29.
In a tweet to celebrate him, Bawa Mogtaur said “A quintessential gentleman! Today HE Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur would have been 70!! May his soul continue to rest in perfect peace?”
Mr Amissah Arthur died at age 67 on 29 June 2018 at the 37 Military Hospital.
He was said to have collapsed at the Air Force Gym in Accra during a workout.
A quintessential gentleman ! Today HE Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur would have been 70!! May his soul continue to rest in perfect peace ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/lyo3NsFYkm— Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) April 29, 2021
