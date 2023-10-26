Joyce Blessing, Piesie Esther ink a year deal as brand ambassadors for Top Choco, Flora Tissue

Joyce Blessing and Piesie Esther are now ambassadors of Flora Tissue

Delta Paper Mill Limited, the producers of Flora Tissue and Alpha Industries producers of Top Choco have recruited two of the country’s foremost gospel musicians as ambassadors for their respective brands.

At an unveiling event held at the company’s head office in Accra on Wednesday, October 23, 2023, it came to light that leading gospel musicians Joyce Blessing and Piesie Esther have joined the effervescent Serwah Amihere as the brand ambassadors for the company.



Joyce Blessing whose Victory song has gained national recognition since its release will be representing the Top Choco Brand while her compatriot, Piesie Esther who is topping music chats with her ‘Mo’ song will be spreading the good news about Flora Tissue.



Details of the deal as divulged by Mrs Baaba Incoom The marketing manager of Delta Paper Mill indicated that the two spirit-filled artistes who have a longstanding relationship with the company will alongside Serwah Amihere act as the faces of the company for the next twelve months.



For Joyce Blessing, her upcoming album which has the Victory song as one of the tracks will be sponsored by Top Choco while Piesie Esther’s much-anticipated gospel concert is scheduled for later this year will be headlined by Flora Tissue.



On their part, the musicians will commit to promoting their respective brands by engaging in media, social media, and advertising activities that will further the bid by the company to position their two leading brands (Flora and Top Choco) as the most preferred by Ghanaians.



This challenge, though daunting was welcomed by the ace gospel musicians who disclosed their fondness and patronage of the brands even before they were made ambassadors.

Joyce Blessing disclosed that as a farmer with an interest in cocoa farming, representing a brand that uses Ghanaian cocoa is a perfect marriage that she will commit to ensure its success and sustainability.



She promised to use her social media platforms and other avenues to increase awareness about the product and put it in the face of Ghanaians, particularly her huge Christian following.



Piesie Esther told a personal and awe-inspiring story of how she ditched handkerchiefs and face towels for Flora Tissue for her live performances.



Having experienced the product herself and become a fan of it, Piesie Esther vowed that promoting it would not be an issue and that she would work hard with other ambassadors to achieve the purpose for which she was recruited by the company.



The two gospel musicians commended Delta Paper Mill for signing them on and beseeched Heaven for its blessings on the company, its product, and staff.