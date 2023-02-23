Joycelyn Tetteh: Vice Chair of Ghana-Panama Parliament Friendship Association welcomes nine-member delegation to Ghana

Vice Chairperson of the Ghana-Panama Parliament Friendship Association, Joycelyn Tetteh

The Vice Chairperson of the Ghana-Panama Parliament Friendship Association, Joycelyn Tetteh, has welcomed a nine-member delegation from the country to Ghana.

The high-powered delegation led by the President of the Panama National Assembly is in the country to strengthen parliamentary collaboration and to have bilateral economic cooperation talks.



The visit also aims to foster networking opportunities for Members of Parliament to deepen the relationship between the two legislatures further.



Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Alban Bagbin, who received the delegation, expressed optimism that the visit would yield fruitful deliberations and further cement the already warm relations between both countries.



He reassured the delegation of the warm Ghanaian hospitality and encouraged them to experience the country's rich culture and heritage.



On her part, the North Dayi MP, who is the Vice Chair, warmly welcomed the delegation to the country and assured of Ghana's commitment to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.



She extolled the benefits of the association between the two countries, saying it should be harnessed for mutual benefits.

The North Dayi MP also urged Ghana to tap into Panama's vastly developed service sector, saying its enormous experience in tourism infrastructure, knowledge of shipping, and its strategic location as the trans-shipment centre should be explored for collaborative purposes.



She said as Panama looks to expand its mining sector, there could be opportunities for joint ventures and other forms of cooperation. She added that there are also bright prospects for investment forums between the two countries business communities.



Ghana and Panama have a shared history of friendship and a commitment to promoting economic growth and development.



The two countries share historical bonds of friendship and cooperation and have been working together to seek common grounds for collaboration.



The Parliament of Ghana and the National Assembly of Panama (NAP) launched the Ghana-Panama Parliament Friendship Association in November 2022 to build a mutually beneficial relationship.