Joyful mood at Christian Atsu's family home after his rescue

There were tears of joy in the family house of Christian Atsu after the Black Stars player was rescued from the wreckages following the collapse a building as a result of devastating earthquake that hit parts of Turkey.

Christian Atsu was trapped in the wreckage after an earthquake destroyed dozens of houses in Turkey leaving many injured and others dead.



It took the rescue team in Turkey almost a day to find Christian Atsu and some of his teammates who were trapped in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake which occurred on Monday.



A video by Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV captures some of his family members in a joyous mood over news that he has been found alive.



Isaac Yeye Twasam, the senior brother of Atsu disclosed that he had faith that his brother will make it alive because the entire nation backed them in prayers.



He said, "The entire nation backed us in prayers so I knew God will deliver my brother. Although we heard the news, we wanted to confirm it from the club. So I called the agent and we kept in touch."

Mama Comfort, an aunty to Atsu stated that she has been distressed and unable to sleep after hearing the news.



“We’ve been unable to sleep, I have been praying. Everyone has been calling from friends to church members. His brother informed me that he has been found at dawn. I want to thank Ghanaians for their love and support. They have been more than a family,” she said.



Christian Atsu who sustained injuries is said to be responding to treatment at a hospital in Turkey.



JNA/KPE