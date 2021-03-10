Juabeso-Bodi GNAT commends government’s decision to provide laptops for teachers

The Juabeso- Bodi branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has commended the government on the decision to provide laptops to be distributed to teachers across the country.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the President's SONA, Mr Francis Atta Owusu, Juaboso- Bodi District Chairman of GNAT, commended the government for the gesture noting, it would enhance research work among teachers especially those in rural districts.



"We commend the government for the initiative and call for the fast tracking of the distribution of the laptops".



Mr Atta Owusu appealed to the government to reduce the 30 percent cost allocated to them to at least between five and 10 percent to serve as a motivation to teachers.



"In as much as we commend the government for paying 70 percent of the total cost of the laptops, it will not be out of place to absorb all or reduce the 30 percent share of teachers to about 10 percent".

He called on the government to help extend electricity to the area so as to enable teachers use the laptops to achieve the desired results.



The GNAT chairman appealed to Telecommunication Networks to extend their coverage to every community with a school in order to achieve the intended purpose for the distribution of the laptops.



He also called on his colleague teachers to appreciate the offer since it would help improve on research work among teachers.