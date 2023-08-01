Juaboso MP in stable condition, still on admission at KATH

The MP was involved in an accident on the Kumasi-Nyinahin stretch

The Member of Parliament for Juaboso Kwabena Minta Akando is responding to treatment after three days of detention at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

“He has been admitted for further observation and examination under the instructions of medics who saw to him,” A credible source at the hospital told Ultimate News,’ Ivan Heathcote – Fumador.



“Accidents might not result in open injuries but there could be internal issues. The medical doctors have recommended that he remains under observation,” he stated.



According to the hospital, it was unlikely the ranking member on Parliament’s health committee will be discharged on Monday as his medical doctor has not yet given that indication,”

The Member of Parliament was involved in an accident on the Kumasi-Nyinahin stretch while returning from his constituency.



The driver of the MP’s official car with registration number GN 441-14 is reported to have blasted a tire and veered into the lane of an oncoming 207 Benz bus while overtaking another vehicle.



The legislator, his driver and bodyguard were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital while the other persons who sustained injury in the minibus were admitted to the Nyinahin Government Hospital.