Juaso Chief praises Eric Amofa for prioritizing education in Asante Akim South

Chief of Juaso Traditional Area, Nana Agyei Tabi Asafoakaa

Source: Eric Amofa, Contributor

The Chief of Juaso Traditional Area, Nana Agyei Tabi Asafoakaa, has expressed his deepest admiration for Mr. Eric Amofa for his continuous desire to bring accelerated development to the people of Asante Akim South Municipality.

"Today, I want to acknowledge here that the kind of positive mindset you [Eric Amofa] carry together with your brother Collins Amofa who is presently the Sanaahene of Juaso Traditional Area is unimaginable and very enormous, and I thank you for your vision to establishing a fund to support education in this area."



According to the Chief, Mr. Eric Amofa has in the last few years made several efforts to impact the lives of the people in the area, which makes him to stand tall among his contemporaries.



Nana Agyei Tabi Asafoakaa who is also a former Director of Finance at the Ministry of Communication made the expression when speaking at the official launch of the EKAJ Educational Fund at Juaso recently.



The fund, which was established by Mr. Eric Amofa, Managing Director of Seabeige Ghana LTD, producers of Safare Tissue brands with an initial seed amount of hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GHC 100,000.00), is meant to support brilliant but needy students in the Asante Akim South Municipality.



The Chief of Juaso recounted how education in the area had suffered serious setbacks or challenges in the last decades, even though Juaso was one of the first three towns (Bekwai and Kumasi) in the Ashanti Region that received education in the early 1900s.



Nana Agyei Tabi Asafoakaa, therefore, appealed passionately to all sons and daughters of Asante Akim South to contribute generously to the EKAJ Educational Fund.

The Founder of the EKAJ Educational Fund, Mr Eric Amofa said that, the fund is a "non-political" and therefore charged the trustee Board and the patrons to always ensure that the right people or those who truly qualify for support are considered.



He noted that the fund would provide financial support to cover for tuition fees, accommodation and other scholastic materials for all beneficiaries.



According to Mr Amofa, 60% of the annual allocation of the EKAJ Educational Fund shall cater for students at the tertiary level, 20% for students from the basic to the high school levels and the remaining 20% for students in the area pursuing academic excellence abroad.



With its head office at Juaso, the EKAJ Educational Fund is to be managed and sustained by a five-strong, influential, non-partisan and incorruptible personalities who will serve as the Board of Trustees led by a former Ghana Airforce Officer Nana Agyei Gyarteng, as Chairman.



Other members include, Nana Ofosuhene Apenteng, the Akyempim Hene of Obogu Traditional area and former head of administration Food and Drug Board, Pastor Micheal Osei Acheampong Church of Pentecost Juaso District, Hon Beatrice Kyei, Presiding Member Asante Akyem Municipal Assembly and Nana Adueni II, the Sanahene of Juaso Traditional area.



Nana Agyei Tabi Asafoakaa II the Cheif of Juaso Traditional Area, Hon Boakye Abdul Karim, former DCE for Asante Akyem South and Mr Ishmael Mantey Arko Educationalist also serve as patrons of the EKAJ Educational Fund.