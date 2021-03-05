Juaso Circuit Court grants suspected kidnappers of Dedesua Chief GH₵30,000 bail

File photo: The suspects were each ordered to provide two Sureties to justify their bail conditions

The Juaso Circuit Court has granted the seven suspects alleged to have kidnapped Nana Owusu Sefa Brempong II, Chief of Dedesua Traditional Area in the Asante Akyem South District of the Ashanti Region a bail of GHS30,000 each.

The suspects were each ordered to provide 2 Sureties living within the Court’s jurisdiction to justify their bail conditions.



The Ashanti Regional Police Command arrested seven suspects for the alleged kidnapping of the Chief of Dedesua Traditional Area.



On Monday, 1 March 2021 at about 3:40 pm, Nana Owusu Sefa Brempong II was kidnapped by unknown persons to an unknown location.



The Konongo police patrol team was dispatched to act on the information leading to the inception of an unregistered Honda Civic private car and a Toyota Matrix cab at Kubease near Ejisu which were occupied by the suspected kidnappers and their victim.

The victim was rescued and the suspects numbering seven arrested.



The suspects are Kwame Boafo 52, Kwabena Ofori 40, Theophilus Larbi 27 and Yakubu Adam 28.



The rest are Musah Adanda 37, Edward Kwadwo 36 and Benjamin Gbli 26 years.



The victim, according to the police, was seen with injuries and was, therefore, issued with a police medical form to attend hospital and report back to the police to assist in the investigation.