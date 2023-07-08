Jubilee House, Asante Bediatuo pop up in David Adjaye's alleged sex abuse scandal

Sir David Adjaye and Nana Asante Bediatuo

The Government of Ghana has been cited in a publication by the Financial Times on its report about the alleged sexual abuse scandal of renowned architect, David Adjaye.

According to the report, the identities of three former female employees of Adjaye's architectural practice who have come forward to accuse him of various forms of exploitation, including sexual assault, harassment, and emotional abuse were published in the Ghanaian media after their names were supposedly leaked to the government of Ghana.



Nana Bediatuo Asante, the executive secretary to Ghana's president, confirmed to the Financial Times that the government had received information from Adjaye in response to concerns raised by the FT report.



“We asked for clarification on what was happening. We were sent documents prepared by his lawyers which purported to respond to the allegations in the newspaper. And that is the extent of it,” he stated.



However, the executive secretary to the president of Ghana while conceding that the leak may have emanated from the Jubilee House added that it would be “incorrect to say that the government has intentionally or officially given names of complainants to the newspapers”.



Meanwhile, the whistleblowing organization representing the women PPLAFF, has expressed concern, stating that the women had chosen to remain anonymous for their safety.



The organisation noted that disclosing of victims’ identities is often used as a retaliatory measure and can deter others from coming forward.

Adjaye who has vehemently denied the allegations following the publication of the FT investigation, has stepped down from several prominent positions and projects to ensure that the allegations do not overshadow the work.



He resigned from the design project for the UK's Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre, relinquished his trusteeship at the Serpentine Galleries, and withdrew as an advisor to London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Additionally, the Studio Museum in Harlem, Manhattan, is severing its personal ties with Adjaye, according to the New York Times.



However, Adjaye will continue working on Ghana's National Cathedral project, a multimillion-dollar undertaking initiated by President Nana Akufo-Addo, who aims to create a landmark comparable to Westminster Abbey and Abu Dhabi's Grand Mosque. The allegations against Adjaye coincide with the project's controversy surrounding escalating costs.



Two Ghanaian news outlets published articles revealing the names of the three women complainants without their consent or the opportunity to comment. The information was sourced from the legal letters, which included their names in pre-publication correspondence with the FT.



While acknowledging sharing the information with the government of Ghana, Adjaye says he took immediate steps to have the publications taken down.



“I accept that sharing the correspondence with the client [the Ghanaian government] was unwise, but there was never any intention that it should become public.

“As soon as I became aware of the article, I immediately instructed lawyers to take urgent steps to ensure that the identities of the women were removed immediately and that the article was taken down,” he is quoted in the report by the Financial Times.



