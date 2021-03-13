Jubilee House Clinic gets physiotherapy unit

Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare touring the facility

Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff at the Presidency, has underscored the need for employers to place premium on the physical and mental well-being of employees.

That, she held, would build emotional resilience of the workforce and help create a positive and healthy workplace, as well as increase productivity.



Madam Osei-Opare said this when she commissioned a medical rehabilitation unit at the Medical Centre of the Jubilee House, Accra.



The Unit equipped with state-of-the-art physiotherapy equipment will enhance the Medical centre’s, otherwise known as the Jubilee House Clinic, delivery of quality and holistic medical service to staff of the Presidency.



The Chief of Staff said the move fell in line with government’s broader vision of playing a proactive role in enhancing employee well-being and occupational risk management.



She noted that many employees became afflicted with one or more health problems like back and waist pain, and other debilitating conditions, owing to sedentary behaviour and physical inactivity.



“Many employees spend many hours either behind desk, trying to meet workplace demands at the detriment of their health. And it is onerous on the employer to invest and make available rehabilitative health systems to ensure a healthy occupational ecosystem.”

Madam Osei-Opare said the establishment of the unit would enable the Jubilee House medical team spot early warning signs associated with the conditions of staff, ensure early treatment and referrals.



It would also ensure a fit-to-work regime, where all employees at the Presidency function as demanded by the government.



“It is also instructive to highlight that physical and mental health problems are often interrelated, hence this intervention will serve as another avenue to educate staff on the correct ways of building emotional resilience of the workplace.



“This will help in creating a positive and healthy workplace culture of the presidency,” she stated and urged the staff at the Presidency to avail themselves of the services of the unit.



The unit will provide physiotherapy services such as spine care, stroke rehabilitation, back pain, fractures and arthritis management, and paediatric physio.