Jubilee House official arrested by National Security over galamsey - Haruna Iddrisu alleges

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in parliament

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu has alleged that an official at the presidency has been arrested by National Security for his involvement in illegal small scale mining popularly known as galamsey.

Addressing the press in Parliament today, June 2, 2021, the Tamale South Member of Parliament gave the name of the said official only as "Damoah."



He said the Minority had picked signals that the government wanted to cover up the incident but that they were closely following it.



"We are demanding greater transparency even in the president's quest to fight galamsey, we demand more transparency.



"I hear a gentleman was picked up some few days at the Flagstaff House, one Damoah. We are following the case very closely and nobody should make an attempt to cover up what his doings have been relative to his engagement or involvement in galamsey," Haruna alleged.

"You know what I am talking about, so he was picked up by National Security, they are trying to cover up, we are following very closely," he stressed.



Haruna also touched on the need for government to be more transparent in the fight against the menace, reiterating his caution against the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's excavator burning comment.



Majority Leader and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also added his voice to the need to fight galamsey in a concerted manner.



He bemoaned how his farm had been turned into an island by galamseyers forcing him to use a boat to access it.