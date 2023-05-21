Jubilee House staffer dies in a ghastly motor accident on his way to bury mother

The late Kofi Gyan and his mother

Residents of Nkoranza in the Bono East Region were on Friday thrown into a state of shock when a native of the area Kofi Gyan died in a ghastly accident while on his way to the town from Accra to bury and perform the final funeral rites of his late mother.

Kofi Gyan MyNewsGh.com has gathered works at the Jubilee House and is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Initiators of Change Group of Companies and Initiators of Change Foundation.



The deceased set out from his base in Accra heading to the Bono region on a mission to bury his late mother Obaapanyin Adwoa Ampomaah as widely publicized on his Facebook wall a few hours before his untimely demise.



Reports said he was driving a Hyundai Sonata car with registration number GS 7776-19. He lost control and crashed into a river along the Accra to Kumasi highway at Enyiresi in the Eastern region.



Sources say Kofi Gyan lost control of the steering of his car in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with a sprinter bus that made wrongful overtaking.

The Hyundai Sonata vehicle somersaulted and plunged into a nearby river killing him and two of his nieces on board the vehicle.



The sad incident has triggered calls for the Ghana Police Service to find and prosecute the Sprinter Bus driver whose action is believed to have caused the accident.



Family members, residents and social media users have expressed pain over the death of Mr Gyan who was expected to be joined by hundreds of well-wishers, friends and family to lay his mother to rest today Saturday, May 20, 2023.