Jubilee House will revert to Flagstaff House: Mahama will reinstate history - Apaak vows

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, has stated that the seat of Ghana's presidency will revert to its original name of Flagstaff House from the current Jubilee House.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo changed the name to Jubilee House in 2018, two years after assuming office.



Apaak said in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb and dated April 16, that Mahama will seek to reinstate history by reversing the name change come 2025 when he assumes office.



"JM will govern Ghana from Flagstaff House not Jubilee House! The true history of Ghana will be reinstated under JM, be rest assured," his tweet read.



It was in reference to a GhanaWeb story about how Mahama in an address to party faithful in Nsawam last week had opted to refer to the presidency as Flagstaff House instead of Jubilee House.



Mahama signalling the Jubilee House will revert to Flagstaff House?

The former president in an address to party faithful in Nsawam last week had cause to speak extensively about the office of the president.



Among others, Mahama who is campaigning for the presidential flagbearership of National Democratic Congress (NDC) boasted of knowing the place well having been the first occupant of the edifice as a president.



In his address, he referred to the place currently known as Jubilee House by its old name Flagstaff House.



“7th January 2017, I showed Akufo-Addo around the Flagstaff House, where he will sit, his vice president, cabinet office, his meeting and conference rooms, I am the one who showed him around.



“So, I was asking a question, on 7th January 2025, who will show John Mahama around the Flagstaff House?” he asked party faithful at the St. Martins Secondary School in Nsawam.

“I opened Flagstaff House and I am the first president to have worked from there, it is true it was built by president Kufuor but I was the first president to stay at Flagstaff House.



“So, after my inauguration, I will drive straight to Flagstaff House and start work,” he said to cheers from the supporters.



About the Jubilee House



Jubilee House, is the presidential palace in Accra that serves as a residence and office to the President of Ghana.



Jubilee House is built on the site of a building that was constructed and used for administrative purposes by the British Gold Coast Government. The previous seat of government of Ghana is Osu Castle.

It was renamed Golden Jubilee House by President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo on 29th March 2018. It has previously been known as The Flagstaff House.









