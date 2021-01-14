Judge bribery allegations: Sam George slams Ghana Bar Association

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has fired a salvo at the Ghana Bar Association over their demand to the Member of Parliament for Asawase constituency, Muntaka Mubarak to prove the allegations of bribery he made against a judge of the Supreme Court.

The GBA in a statement released today, challenged Muntaka to come forth with evidence to validate his claims against the said Supreme Court justice.



The GBA described the allegations by the NDC Chief Whip as ‘offensive and distasteful’ and an attempt to ‘undermine the integrity of the judiciary’.



“The Bar has read and viewed with great concern, accusations made in the media in recent times with respect to the judiciary.



“The Bar finds the allegations offensive and distasteful. They incite hatred among the public with regards to the Judges, expose them to ridicule and put them into disrepute. Such allegations with respect to the Judiciary undermine the integrity of and erode public confidence in the justice delivery process and may results in lawlessness."

In a sharp and strongly-worded rebuttal on his Facebook page, Sam George accused the group of hypocrisy and double standard.



The outraged Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram descended on the members of Ghana Bar Association with unprintable words, while he sought answers from the group over their silence on certains issues that have occurred in the country.



“When judges were named and insulted, they were silent. When there was a threat to burn the house of President Mahama, they were silent. When 8 Ghanaians were killed for simply demanding the EC does the right thing as prescribed by law, they shut their mouths. Today, you want to talk” part of his writeup read on Facebook.