Judge worried over lack of progress in J.B. Danquah Adu’s case

The late J.B. Danquah Adu was MP for Abuakwa North

The Trial Judge of the alleged killers of J.B. Danquah Adu, the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, expressed worry over the lack of progress made in the trial.

Mrs Justice Lydia Osei Marfo said she had observed that orders given had not been carried out by the Court’s Registry and expressed worry over the development.



The Court had ordered that hearing notices be served on defence counsel so he could appear and defend the accused persons, namely Daniel Asiedu, aka Sexy Dondon, and Vincent Bossu, but the orders were not carried through.



Mrs Justice Marfo said she had been doing all she could to get a lawyer from Legal Aid to assist the accused persons but to no avail, saying: “I want the case to commence.’’



The Court’s Registrar indicated that his attention was drawn to the court order very late and he had been informed that defence counsel was unwell.



Nana Obiri Boahen, a lawyer, who has been watching brief, informed the court that the lawyer for the accused, known as Augustine Obuor, was well.

The court, therefore, ordered the Registry to carry out its orders dated October 10, 2020.



It said upon receipt of the hearing notice by the defence counsel, he should indicate in writing if “he is no longer interested in the matter.”



The court further asked the Ghana Prison Service to endeavour to treat Asiedu well, pending the final determination of the matter.



“In Ghana, every person brought to you is deemed innocent until the case is heard judiciously to prove the guilt or otherwise of the accused person,” the Court said.



It asked Asiedu to behave and comply with rules and regulations at the prisons.

The order came after Asiedu, in his usual rhetoric, informed the court that he was being monitored and he did not have his freedom at the cells.



According to Asiedu, he had been sent to court on five occasions for allegedly possessing a knife and mobile phone.



Asiedu told the court that he had been prevented from even exercising.



However, an official from the Ghana Prisons Service informed the Court that every inmate had equal treatment and was not aware of Asiedu’s concerns.



The prosecution, led by Mrs Sefakor Batsa, Principal State Attorney, said the State had complied with the orders of the court by filing all disclosures.

Asiedu is standing trial with Vincent Bossu for their alleged involvement in the death of J.B. Danquah Adu at his residence at Shaishie, Accra, in February 2016.



He has been charged with murder and robbery whiles Bossu is facing a charge of abetment of crime, to wit robbery.



Preeminent Court has preserved their plea and remanded them into lawful custody.



The matter has been adjourned to November 27.