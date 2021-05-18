Judgement Day: Rastafarian students to know fate on May 31

Oheneba Nkrabea is one of the two Rastafarian students denied admission by Achimota School

Oheneba Nkrabea, one of the two Rastafarian students who sued Achimota School after the school’s authorities denied them admission due to the hairstyle will know his fate on May 31, 2021.

This is after the Human Rights Court 1 of the Accra High Court set May 31, 2021, as judgement for the case.



In his submissions before the court, counsel for the denied student, Wayoe Ghanamannti argued that the rights of his client have been trampled upon by the school.



He motioned that Achimota broke its regulation with the decision to deny the student admission as the school’s rule regarding the applies only to students and not potential students.



Stella Badu, Chief State Attorney and lawyer for Achimota School mentioned that the school will be breaking its rules on uniformity if the student is admitted.

The sitting judge, Gifty Adjei Addo announced that the other case involving Tyron Marhguy and Achimota School will be decided on the same day.



The two students were compelled to seek redress in court after they were bounced by the school on March 19, 2021.



The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has meanwhile announced that government is in the process of carving policy tailored for such issues.



He explained that the policy will deal with all issues involving religion as evidenced in the case of Wesley Girls’ Senior High School.