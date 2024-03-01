Judgement Debt: Dame provides 'evidence' of GH¢14 trillion saved by Akufo-Addo’s government

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his State of the Nation's Address on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, announced that the Office of the Attorney General saved Ghana from paying judgment debts to the tune of GH¢10 trillion.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, confirmed in an interview with JoyNews on February 29, 2024, that his office has saved the country a significant amount of money concerning judgment debts.



He, however, clarified that the GH¢10 trillion that President Akufo-Addo was referring to was just a judgment debt for one case.



He said the current government has saved Ghana GH¢14 trillion in judgment debts.



"The savings that the president announced were actually an underestimation. The president grossly underestimated. It indeed was actually my office (sic) because every minister has the responsibility of bringing to the president's attention the work that the minister has done.



"And in presenting my report, I deliberately understated the account. Just not to raise unnecessary eyebrows... But if you go through, 10 trillion is just arising in a single case. If you go through, the savings are actually over 14 trillion," he said.

The minister then went on to give a breakdown of judgment debts he has saved the country from.



"I can refer to this matter, China Jlen, which the Supreme Court set aside only last year, the judgment debt here... amount of GH¢ 352,662,144.41.



"And then an amount of almost $1 billion ($988, 294,313)," he said.



Dame added that all these monies the Akufo-Addo government has saved would not have been possible in the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.



Watch his remarks in the video below:

