Judgment Day: Rasta families await judgment at 2 pm

The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has rescheduled judgment in the Rastafarian students’ versus Achimota School case to 2 pm.

The court presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo fixed Monday, May 31 at 9:00 am to deliver its judgment in the Rasta kids human rights case.



But, the Clerk on Monday morning informed the parties the judgment would be delivered at 2 pm.



The father of Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea on the back of the development expressed disappointment at the decision to reschedule judgment to 2 pm.



He was however hopeful that the decision of the court will reflect the guidelines and principles of the Constitution of Ghana.



EIB Network Court correspondent, Murtala Inusah reports the two Rastafarian families showed up in numbers ahead of the much-anticipated judgment at the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court.





The two kids, Tyrone Marghuy and Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea have through their parents filed suits urging the court for enforcement of the children’s fundamental rights to education.



The two were denied admission due to their dreadlocks which the school per their rules ought to be kept down.



