Judiciary bribery investigation should be done by an independent panel – Kwaku Azar

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare (aka Kwaku Azar), a KPMG Professor of Accounting at the University of Florida, has urged the Chief Justice to allow an independent investigation into his proposed inquiry into the bribery allegation against an unnamed Supreme Court Justice made by Mubarak-Mohammed Muntaka, the NDC Chief Whip.

Kwaku Azar cautioned on his Facebook timeline: “To add credibility to the investigation, I urge that the investigation should be done by an independent panel, similar to the Special Investigation Board set up to enquire into the murder of the [three] judges and the retired army officer.”



Muntaka has stated publicly that a Supreme Court judge attempted to bribe a female MP-elect in the NDC caucus to vote for Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye during the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament on January 7, 2021.



According to Professor Asare, no serious country will allow such an allegation against a justice of her Supreme Court to just hang out there. Therefore, it is commendable that the judiciary has initiated steps to investigate the allegation.



Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, on Sunday, January 10, alleged in an interview with Joy News stated: “So shamefully, a Supreme Court Judge calls a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her. She has children, they will help her take care of her children. She can take fuel from a filling station for the four years.”



In a press release on Wednesday signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, the Judiciary “noted with grave concern the remarks of Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka which have been widely published in the media, alleging that a Justice of the Supreme Court attempted to bribe an NDC female Member of Parliament…”.



This allegation is seen by the Judiciary as “a matter of grave import to the integrity of the judiciary”.

“The Hon Chief Justice is therefore taking steps to solicit the assistance of Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, MP to establish the facts in order that the matter can be dealt with appropriately.”



Commenting on his Facebook timeline, Kwaku Azar, who is also a lawyer noted: “An investigation is a neutral exercise aimed at finding the truth, protecting the innocent, exposing the guilty and falsehoods and building trust in our institutions. It should be welcome by all.”



Kwaku Azar further reiterated his call for the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, Lolobi (SALL) to have a representative in the 8th Parliament, something that he says is a “cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament.



He also called for a full investigation as to how such a sin could be committed in a fourth Republican Ghana.



“SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament. Not only is a quick remedy needed but also a full investigation is needed to find out how such a sin could be committed before our very eyes,” Kwaku Azar wrote.



