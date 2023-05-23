Juju scare rattles NPP constituency office in Drobo

The two bottles of Schnapps and the fowl which was found in front of the party's office at Drobo

Correspondence from Bono Region

Residents of Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region woke up on Monday, May 22, 2023, to witness a bizarre incident at the Constituency office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In what is suspected to be a ritual, the main entrance of the party office had beads, red ribbons, two schnapps, money, and cowries sprinkled there. Also, a headless fowl had been tied to the metal door of the office.



Some residents around the area told GhanaWeb that they suspect the action which might have spiritual implications was carried out late in the night considering the party's office is in the open and by the roadside.



“Looking at where the party office is located, I suspect they came there under the cover of darkness to do it because they could have been easily seen. With the items I saw, I am convinced that it is some form of ritual”, Kwabena Badu disclosed.



Confirming the incident to GhanaWeb, the Constituency Secretary of the NPP, Obeng Takyi, revealed that he got a call that some items had been dumped at the party's office so he rushed there to confirm for himself.



“I got a call around 7:00 am this morning that some items had been deposited at the party office so I went there to confirm for myself”, he said.

He called the bluff of such faceless individuals whose attempts and machinations are aimed at distracting constituency executives in the discharge of their duties.



“We are not afraid and we will not be derailed in the discharge of our duties by these attempts by such faceless individuals”, he added.



Meanwhile, checks by GhanaWeb at the time of filing this report revealed that the items had been removed and the office was opened for official duties.



Tension within the party



There have been cracks within the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Jaman South Constituency for some time now.



The cracks contributed to the party’s defeat in the 2020 parliamentary election and frantic efforts by the leadership of the party to patch up the differences have so far been unsuccessful.