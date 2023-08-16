Julius Debrah is a better presidential material than NPP's 10 candidates - Edudzi Tamekloe

Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah

Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe, a private legal practitioner and leading member of the National Democratic Congress has argued that the credentials and competence of former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah supersedes all the ten candidates seeking to lead the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections.

In an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, Edudzi Tamekloe stated that having risen through the political ranks from a parliamentary candidate to Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah is clothed with experience and expertise in governorship which places him on a higher pedestal than the NPP’s aspiring candidates.



“Julius Debrah has what it takes to even become the president of this republic. Excuse me to say that he is more qualified than any of the ten people gunning for president in the NPP but that is not the conversation at all,” he said.



“Within the executive arm of the government, the most powerful person after the president and vice is the Chief of Staff. He discharged his responsibilities relative to that without any issue. The point the statement seeks to enforce is that there is no such undertaken from him putting himself up or lobbying for that position, “ he said.



Edudzi Tamekloe who is the legal rep of Julius Debrah was providing clarification on a statement issued by the the former Chief of Staff on reports that he is lobbying to be John Dramani Mahama’s running mate for the 2024 elections.



Julius Debrah in the statement detached himself from media reports seeking to link him with the running mate role of John Dramani Mahama ahead of the elections.



Julius Debrah who expressed absolute trust in the former president to make a sound judgment on who becomes his partner for the 2024 election, stated that John Mahama is currently focused on collaborating with the Functional Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the NDC to develop other structures of his campaign and must be given the room to make those decisions.

While expressing gratitude to those who have motioned him as a perfect vice presidential candidate, Julius Debrah appealed for restraint and patience.



“I have worked with President Mahama and continue to be a close confidante of his. I have garnered enough experience working with him to know that he makes the right calls at the right time. He is not the kind of person to be lobbied for such a position.



“I know his attention is currently seized with consultations with the FEC and CoE to fill outstanding positions of Vice Chairpersons, the various directorates of the party, fundraising and helping members of the proposed elections and IT directorates to hit the ground running.



“I’m grateful for the kind thought behind the sentiments expressed but I would wish that President Mahama is given the peace of mind to make his choice of running mate whatever time he deems appropriate”, he said.



