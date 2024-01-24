Julius Malema raises concerns over electoral violence in Africa

Julius Malema, founder of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

Julius Malema, a South African politician and founder of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has beseeched African politicians to steer clear of the promotion of violence during elections, citinewsroom.com reports.

His statement is due to the pattern of political chaos rising from electoral violence in African countries, including Kenya, Liberia, Uganda, and Niger.



Malema, in his speech at a dialogue organized by the Arise Ghana Group in Accra on January 23, 2024, emphasised the importance of African leaders safeguarding the principles of democracy.

He said, “Africa must be stable; Africa must go through democracy; and elections shouldn’t result in blood on the floor. Africans must detest seeing their blood. We must always protect each other because we love ourselves so much that we don’t want to see our own blood.”



The South African politician added, "White people don’t want to see their own blood. That is why it is not easy to see a white person kill another white person. Africans don’t have a problem seeing their own blood. We kill each other with the slightest provocation; we don’t negotiate power; we force our way into power."