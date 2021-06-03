June 3 Disaster: We’ll fight hard to get offenders punished – One Ghana Movement

A picture of some burnt cars from the June 3 disaster

One Ghana Movement, fighting for Justice for June 3 Disaster victims, has said they will stay the course and ensure that officials found culpable in the case are punished.

“While the court case continues, it is our expectation that the pursuit of justice will not only result in fair compensations to victims and their families but will, in the end, punish officials found culpable. Even more importantly, it will drive the sense of accountability and responsibility on the part of citizens, corporate Ghana, and public officials. In so doing, the citizens shall be emboldened not to allow their rights and privileges to be trampled upon,” a press statement issued by the group said.



The Pressure group, One Ghana Movement together with the victims of the June 3 disaster commenced a class action years ago against Ghana Oil (GOIL), National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Accra Metropolitan Authority (AMA) for their complicity in the disaster.



Victims, according to reports are still facing major hardships five years since the terrible incident occurred in 2015.



A statement issued by the group to mark the 6th Anniversary of the June 3 disaster indicated its commitment to get justice for the victims no matter the slow pace of the case in court.



It said it’s necessary officials uphold their responsibility to the people of Ghana and “work assiduously to execute their roles to the best of their abilities.”



June 3 Disaster

Today marks the fifth anniversary of Ghana’s worst disaster, the June 3 twin disaster, which occurred in Accra, 2015.



In the middle of a heavy flooding and rainstorm mid-night Wednesday, June 3 2015, an explosion at Kwame Nkrumah Circle Branch of the GOIL filling station in the capital Accra, killed at least 150 people that plunged the whole nation into an official three-day national mourning.



The streets of the capital from the accident scene were littered with bodies while some were found in drains taking authorities weeks to clear the remnants of the disaster.



The morgues were congested with bodies and hospital authorities were overwhelmed with casualties from Ghana’s worst-ever disaster that happened on June 3.



What many Ghanaians have coined the Black Wednesday years ago has imprints of sadness, and sorrow to date and likely to leave indelible scars in the minds of Ghanaians.