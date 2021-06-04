June 4: We are mortals but our principles are immortal- Dr Zanetor Rawlings

Member of Parliament for Korley Klottey, Dr. Zenator Agyemang Rawlings

Daughter of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings and Member of Parliament for Korley Klottey, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has stated the challenges the country is facing are akin to the days preceding the June 4 revolution.

According to her, the absence of the founder- her dad-Jerry John Rawlings, on the day the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is observing June 4 is a reminder that no one lives forever but principles remain.



“We are mortals but principles and values are immortal, it’s a reminder to all of us,” she said



Speaking at the 42nd anniversary of the June 4 uprising under the theme: “The Relevance of June 4 to the contemporary Ghanaian democracy”, the legislator stressed that principles in developing a country are set out already, so it is not enough to fail the people.

Dr. Rawlings said the day should be a reminder of what the day stood for, stressing the June 4 uprising and similar events elsewhere did not happen in a vacuum but circumstances that were in the interest of the country led to the development.



The June 4th Revolution in Ghana in 1979 arose out of a combination of corruption, bad governance, frustration among the general public, and lack of discipline and frustrations within the Ghanaian army.



It was led by former President Jerry John Rawlings.