June 4 coup mastermind Retired Major Boakye-Djan passes on

Retired Major Boakye Djan

Retired Major Boakye Djan, a prominent figure in Ghana's history, has reportedly passed away.

This was reported by Accra-based Atinka TV.



There is no official announcement from the family of the former military officer and little is known about the cause of his death, he died at the ge of 81 at the 37 Military Hopsital.



Major Boakye Djan's demise marks the end of a remarkable journey that saw him play significant roles both within the military and on the political stage.



Known for his unwavering dedication to his country, Major (Rtd) Boakye Gyan was often referred to as a key architect in the June 4 uprising in 1979 that shot the late former President, Ft. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings to fame, a description he holds a differing view on.



He hailed from the Bono East Region.

The state-run Daily Graphic wrote about him: Boakye-Djan attended secondary school at Opoku Ware School in Kumasi for his Ordinary (O) Level certificate and Achimota School for his sixth form Advanced Level certificate.



He was also the best man at the wedding of Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.



Military career



He was with the Fifth Infantry Battalion prior to the June 4, 1979 coup d'état which replaced the Supreme Military Council government with the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council.



