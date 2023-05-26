Justice Anin-Yeboah, Supreme Court judges, others besiege parliament to support Chief Justice nominee

Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah (3rd from right) with other Supreme Court judges at the vetting

Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, a justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, is being vetted for the Chief Justice position of the country after her nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

If approved by the Parliament of Ghana, Justice Torkornoo will be the third appointment to the office of Chief Justice since Akufo-Addo became president in 2017.



She will also be the third female Chief Justice in the history of Ghana, following in the footsteps of Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.



GhanaWeb’s team at parliament captured high-profile dignitaries including justices of the Supreme Court who besieged the vetting to show support for Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo.



Present at the vetting are the immediate past Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and the acting Chief Justice Jones Dotse.



Also present were Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie, Justice Gabriel Pwamang, Justice Mariama Owusu and Justice Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey.



Below are pictures from the vetting:





















You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:

















IB/OGB