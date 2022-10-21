Justice Atubuga chairs Doba-Kandiga Conflict Resolution Committee

Mr Atuguba will chair the Doba-Kandiga Conflict Resolution Committee in the Upper East Region

A retired Supreme Court judge William Anaam Atuguba has been elected to chair the Doba-Kandiga Conflict Resolution Committee in the Upper East Region.

“The Doba-Kandiga Conflict Resolution Committee (DK-CRC) having successfully engaged the feuding factions in the conflict for the third time, proposes that should the traditional authorities fail to resolve the land issue which has been the cause of the conflict leading to the death of tens of people and the loss of property and human dignity by the end of January 2023, the committee will facilitate the parties to adopt a Customary Arbitration approach to ensure that the matter is resolved rapidly and amicably,” a statement signed by the chairman dated Friday, October 21, 2022, indicated.



Again the statement said the committee has listened to repeated verbal statements, studied written statements and much documentation gathered from the past and presented by all the parties and has come to a firm conclusion that all efforts by any interested peacemaker will only reduce tensions and improve peaceful co-existence for a period but tackling the land issue and resolving it completely will inure to a lasting peace for the people of Doba and Kandiga.



The committee further appealed to the chiefs and people of Doba and Kandiga to continue to hold on to the current calm and peaceful co-existence among themselves.

The committee will continue to partner with any peace initiator who has a special focus on the Doba and Kandiga area conflict to ensure that calm and peaceful co-existence return to the area to enable the innocent and vulnerable people to go about their daily activities without fear or hindrance.



The committee also appealed to the Paramount Chiefs of the Navrongo and Mirigu Traditional Areas, Navro-Pio, Pe Asagpaare Aneakwoa Balinia Adda II and Naba Anosona Abisa Atasige III under whose respective traditional jurisdictions Doba and Kandiga fall respectively to hold firm the chiefs of Doba and Kandiga to control their subjects to allow peace a chance.