Justice Jones Dotse is acting Chief Justice

Justice Jones Dotse

Justice Jones Dotse has assumed the role of Acting Chief Justice following the retirement of Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who served as a judge for 21 years.

The transition took place today, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in accordance with Article 144 (6) of the 1992 Constitution. graphiconline.com reports.



This article states that when the position of Chief Justice is vacant or the Chief Justice is unable to perform their duties, the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court shall act as Chief Justice until a substantive Chief Justice is appointed.



Justice Dotse, being the most senior Justice on the Supreme Court bench, has taken on the responsibility of Acting Chief Justice.

He will continue in this role until Parliament approves the nomination of Justice Gertrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo as the substantive Chief Justice.



Justice Torkornoo is scheduled to appear before the Appointment Committee of Parliament on Friday, May 26, for vetting.



YNA/WA