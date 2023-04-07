Justice Jones Dotse retires on June 8

Justice Dotse has served 15 years on the bench of the Supreme Court

Veteran Supreme Court judge, Justice Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse has confirmed his retirement from the bench on June 8, this year after 21 years of active service.

Justice Dotse, who is the second senior most member of the apex Court judges, has also served for 15 years at the Supreme Court.



According to EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, Justice Dotse confirmed his retirement date on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, when he was presiding over cases at the Supreme including Assin North restrained Member of Parliament’ case.



“I will be on retirement on June 8,” Justice Dotse confirmed while giving orders to parties in one of the cases he was the presiding judge.



“I will not take any applications filed after June 5, so I’m making you aware ahead of time,” he cautioned.



The veteran judge was part of different panels that handled the country’s two biggest political cases, the 2012 and 2020 Presidential Election Petitions filed at the Supreme Court by current President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, the Presidential Candidate, and former President John Dramani Mahama respectively.



Apart from Justice Dotse, the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah is also expected to retire sometimes this year.



Already, His Lordship Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga and Her Ladyship Justice Agnes Dordzie, after 35 years at the bench, have now taken their bow.

The 10 other members of the various hierarchy of the Association of Magistrates and Judges who retired at the end of last year, with some winding up on their cases following their six months extension would also bow.



About Justice Dotse



He attended the Accra Academy for his secondary education. He studied law at the University of Ghana, Legon, graduating in June 1976, and was called to the Ghanaian Bar in November 1978.



He worked as a State Attorney with the Attorney-General’s Department from 1979 to 1981.



After this stint, he went into private practice and later served as the President of the Volta Region Bar of the Ghana Bar Association.



He became a High Court judge in June 2002 and became a judge in the Court of Appeal in September 2003.



He was sworn in as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the Gambia in February 2008 and in June of that same year became a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

He has attended courses and seminars in several countries including the United States, Canada, Nigeria, Liberia, and Ghana.



He also served as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Judicial Training Institute in Accra.



Jones Dotse is the Chairman of the University Council of the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho.



Jones Dotse is married with three children.



Retired judges on 2022



President of the AMJG, Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie at the 41st Annual Conference of the Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) in Accra on September 28, 2022, announced the retirement of the 12 judges and magistrates from the various hierarchy of the courts.



They include two Court of Appeal justices, four High Court justices and four District Court Magistrates who were all recognized with a citation at the 41st Annual Conference of the Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) in Accra on September 28, 2022.

1. Her Ladyship Justice Agnes Dordzie – Supreme Court



2. His Lordship Justice Clemence C. J. Honyenuga – Supreme Court



3. Her Ladyship Justice Irene Charity Larbie – Court of Appeal



4. Her Ladyship Justice Merley Wood – Court of Appeal



5. His Lordship Justice Fred Awuah – High Court



6. His Lordship Justice Nathaniel Osam – High Court



7. Her Ladyship Justice Rebecca Sittie – High Court

8. Her Ladyship Justice Cecilia Donchebe – High Court



9. His Worship Robert Abgleze – District Court



10. His Worship Anthony Tabiri Abebrese – District Court



11. His Worship Korkor Owusu Achaw – District Court



12. His Worship Seth Alafa – District Court