Justice Sector Support Activity, JSSA implementation team meets Director General of Prisons

JSS Activity focuses on monitoring and sustaining the implementation of Ghana’s Case Tracking System

Source: CrimeCheck Ghana

As part of efforts to engage more stakeholders in the Criminal Justice Chain on the importance of the Case Tracking System in enhancing efficient justice delivery in Ghana, the Justice Sector Support Activity implementation team has paid a courtesy call on the Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Patrick Missah.

The team, comprising three Criminal Justice Organizations, the Legal Resource Centre, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative and Crime Check Foundation have been selected by the United States Agency for International Development, USAID to see to the successful implementation of the Electronic Case Tracking System, CTS in forty selected districts of the country.



Its engagement with the Prisons Service has become necessary because of the critical role played by the prisons in Ghana’s Criminal Justice System. The meeting is also to facilitate the attainment of the objectives of the Justice Sector Support Activity, which includes among others, increasing citizen knowledge and access to Justice Sector Services, strengthening advocacy interventions for accountability of key Justice sector institutions to improve justice delivery and increasing citizens’ oversight and monitoring of criminal cases.



Welcoming the team, the Director General of Prisons, Mr. Patrick Missah was happy with the introduction of the new technology. He said the prisons will work closely with the team to ensure quick and effective realization of project objectives.

For her part, the Executive Director of the Legal Resource Centre, LRC, Miss Daphne Nabila Lariba said the team will work assiduously to ensure that infractions of the law are curtailed with the introduction of the new technology.



The USAID JSS Activity focuses on monitoring and sustaining the implementation of Ghana’s Case Tracking System which is a software system instituted by Chemonics International and its partners, aimed at employing technology solutions to track criminal cases from inception until being disposed of.



It combines mutually complementary methodologies including Rights-Based, People-Centered and enhanced Social Accountability Approaches based on lessons learnt in the justice space.