Justice Torkornoo meets Otumfuo, seeks his counsel

Justice Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo meets Asantehene

Justice Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo has formally introduced herself as Ghana’s 15th Chief Justice to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asante King.

In a ceremony marked by profound significance, Justice Torkornoo was joined by a contingent of judiciary officials as she made her way to the illustrious Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.



Within the walls of the palace, she took the opportunity to acquaint the Asantehene with her new and esteemed role as the leader of the country's Judiciary.

Justice Torkornoo sought the wisdom, guidance, and blessings of the Asantehene as she embarked on her pivotal journey as the Chief Justice.



This audience with the Asantehene was more than a mere formality; but a heartfelt interaction that underscored the mutual respect between the judiciary and the chieftaincy institution.