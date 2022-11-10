'Justice for Ama Governor' online petition to General Legal Council gathers storm

Elorm Ababio

Some Ghanaians on social media have launched an online petition targeted at the General Legal Council (GLC).

The move is in protest of the suspension of the call to the Ghana Bar of Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor on social media.



The lawyer-in-waiting, who is also a YouTuber, is being denied the Car call despite her successful completion of the professional law program, that is passing her exams and scaling the interview session as well.



The petition dubbed ‘Justice for Ama Governor’ has been published to gather signatures.



Ama Governor reportedly received a letter dated November 3, from the Secretary to the General Legal Council, Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo JA, informing her of the suspension because a complaint filed by a "concerned citizen".



The GLC indicated that the complaint by this "concerned citizen" alleged that Ama Governor is seen in widely circulated videos engaging in what it describes as “conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to the Bar”.

The Complainant, the GLC Secretary indicated, also submitted a flash drive [pen drive] which contains selected video files and hyperlinks of Ama Governor to relevant website publications.



Ama Governor’s conduct is said to violate Regulation 21 (c) of the Legal Profession (Professional and Post-call Law Course) Regulations, 2018 L.I. 2355.



The said Regulation states: “A student of the school qualifies to be called to the Bar, if that student has […] (c) satisfied the Council that the student is of good character.”



Barely a few days after the suspension was communicated, an online petition circulating on various social media platforms has already generated 8,982 signatures out of the 9,000 targeted.





JUSTICE FOR AMA GOVERNOR | SumOfUs Petitions https://t.co/79At1SGid5 — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) November 9, 2022

Ama Governor: Less than 1000 signatures to go pic.twitter.com/PXmNIUzNXh — BIG k (@kofighozt) November 9, 2022

Justice for Ama Governor



I just signed this important petition. Please add your voice too, and share it with everyone: https://t.co/jewmWIdV6o — Marreka Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) November 9, 2022

I just signed this important petition. Please add your voice too, and share it with everyone: https://t.co/nE6loeGw83 via @SumOfUs — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 9, 2022

Truly horrifying what's happening to Ama Governor. Every year, rapists are called to the bar before our very eyes.



Yet it is Ama Governor whose character/conduct is "questionable" simply because she documents how she navigates her life & shares it with us.



Shame. — fatima (@JustDerby) November 9, 2022

No offence to anyone please ,but if Ama governor was promoting LGBTQ on her channel then I think it’s the law that has got to her,LGBTQ is illegal in Ghana and promoting it isn’t something you should be doing if you want to get a job that’s mainly about the law . — Owuraku (@ransfordddd) November 9, 2022

As usual, I’m disappointed but not surprised. Can someone please clearly outline what happened? And if it’s shareable, please let us know the reasons the GLC have given for refusing to call Ama to the bar even though she has met all requirements.https://t.co/QGh6h9wSIK — Kuukuwa Manful (@Kuukuwa_) November 9, 2022

PEN/SARA