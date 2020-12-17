Justice will be served you – Naana Jane assures families of dead NDC members

Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang with one of the victims

The Vice Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman has said that the party will not rest until justice is served ordinary Ghanaians who were maimed and killed as a result of the just-ended election.

The elections produced some death cases whiles some other people got injured in some occasions across the country after they were shot by supposed military personnel.



But in a post on Facebook after visiting the families of those who lost their lives and those who have been incapacitated as a result of been shot, the Vice Presidential Candidate for the NDC, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang said violence does not have any place in Ghana’s election.



She assured the families of the bereaved of fighting for justice that they deserve because no one should die as a result of elections.

“I have been commiserating with the family of Ibrahim Abass, the young NDC activist who was shot at a collation centre in the Ablekuma Central Constituency on December 7 after he lost the battle for his life earlier today.I also visited the injured in hospital and those discharged in their homes.



" Violence must have no place in our elections.You have our strongest assurance that we shall not rest until the perpetrators are brought to justice.May Allah grant the beautiful soul of Ibrahim Abass and all those killed by bloodthirsty hoodlums during the 2020 elections Jannatul Firdaus,” she said in a post on Facebook.