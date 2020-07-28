0
General News Tue, 28 Jul 2020

#JusticeForNanabaa: Ghanaians seek justice for 90-year-old alleged witch lynched up north

Woman Lynched At Kafaba The 90-year-old woman was beaten to death for being labelled a witch

The online community in Ghana may not have physical presence in all parts of the country but their voice more often than not, reaches far.

Just as in the case of George Floyd, an African-American who was killed by a white police officer in the US, some concerned Ghanaians have raised alarm over the barbaric acts orchestrated by some residents in Kafaba, in the Savannah region, in the name of fixing the near-famine situation in their community.

About four days ago these locals, brutally beat a 90-year-old woman to death after a traditional priest accused her of witchcraft.

Not only has the act generated outrage amongst a section of the Ghanaian public, it has also been noted as a major dent in Ghana’s international image as regards efforts to promote human rights and freedoms.

As a matter of fact, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the act has “disfigured the face of our nation.”

To the online community, the only way of making up to the deceased and fixing the country’s broken image is to reciprocate the deeds undertaken for George Floyd who was killed in far away US.

The condemnation however, has not ceased.

Other prominent persons who have condemned the lynching of the 90-year-old Akua Danteh include former President John Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, former President Jerry John Rawlings, amongst several others.

It is worthy of note that a foundation has been established in the name of the victim to help ameliorate the seemingly unending culture of mob justice.

