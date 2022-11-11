Justin Koduah needs schooling from Asiedu Nketia – Sam George

Justin Frimpong Koduah

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Sam Nartey George, has described the letter written by the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Justin Frimpong Koduah, to the NPP majority caucus in parliament over their support for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, as superfluous.

He said the General Secretary has no power to invoke a three-line whip on the NPP MPs.



According to him, Mr Koduah needs a refresher course for his new position.



Mr George Nartey said Mr Koduah needs some schooling on how to be a general secretary from the longest-serving general secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



He berated Mr Koduah for saying the NDC majority caucus in 2015 frowned on a motion of censure against then-Finance Minister Seth Terkper.



“The only time a censure motion was laid in parliament was 23 years ago.

“This was on November 10, 1999, when Kwame Peprah was the finance minister,” Mr Sam George said, further calling on Mr Koduah to get his facts right.



He explained that in parliament, it is only the Majority Chief or Minority Chief Whip that has the power to invoke a three-line whip and not a general secretary of a political party.



He called on the NPP MPs to disregard the General Secretary’s whip and distinguish themselves to help salvage the nation.



He was of the view that if the Group of 80 MPs live up to the expectations of Ghanaians, they will be marked men going into the primaries of the party next year.



The NDC’s Ranking Member of the Communications Select Committee rebuked the NPP General Secretary while speaking as a panellist on the Good Morning Ghana show on Accra-based Metro TV on Thursday, November 10, 2022.