‘Kɔnkɔnsani bɛ brɛ’ - A Plus teases COP Mensah after NPP primaries loss

A Plus (left) mocks COP (rtd) George Alex Mensah over loss in NPP primaries

Media personality and political activist, Kwame Asare-Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has taken a swipe at retired Commission of Police (COP), George Alex Mensah, over his failure to secure the spot in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Asante Bekwai Constituency.

In a post shared on Facebook on Sunday, January 28, 2024, A Plus indicated that COP Mensah got what he deserved.



He described the former police officer as a gossip who had been cursed because of the troubles he put the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akufo-Dampare, in, regarding a leaked tape of a plot to remove the IGP.



A Plus added that Dr Dampare is the best IGP Ghana has had.



“W'dwen bɔne nti, Onyame ntie wo sufrɛ. Dr Dampare is the best IGP ever! Ɔnabo wawi!!! Kɔnkɔnsani bɛ brɛ! Wo! Yɛ de Bible, Antoa, Ɔboɔ Kyerewaa, ne wiase atumfoɔ nyinaa abɔ wo dua! Nipa bɔne ni!! Wo ti kakraa sɛ everywhere. Tuɛ,” he wrote.



To wit, the above translates as, "Because of your wickedness, God will never answer your prayers. Dampare is the best IGP ever! Honorable, you've been defeated. The wicked shall never prosper. You've been cursed with the Bible, rivers and principalities. Wicked man."

COP George Alex Mensah lost his bid to represent the Bekwai constituency in the 2024 general elections on the ticket of the NPP after losing the party's primaries.



He lost to his contender, Ralph Poku-Adusei.



He got 245 votes in the primaries which was held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, while the winning parliamentary candidate, Poku-Adusei, won with 662 votes.



The other contestants, Henry Opoku Ware and Kingsley Opoku Agyemang, polled 30 and 1 vote respectively. The total votes cast was 938.



About the leaked tape:

A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensah, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections. The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed. He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



The three implicated in the matter include COP Mensah, Superintendent George L. Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi.



The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament. The committee has completed its sitting and is yet to submit its report to the plenary.

Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



View A Plus'post below:







BAI/AE



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below: