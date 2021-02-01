KATH: 36 nurses test positive for Coronavirus in less than 30 days

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Reports indicate that some health personnel administering treatment to COVID-19 patients in the various hospitals and isolation centres have been infected with the virus in the line of duty, despite wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

The situation has worsened at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti Region, where a total of thirty-six nurses have tested positive for novel coronavirus, all in the space of a month.



Currently, the nation has recorded over 5,358 active cases across the country with total deaths at 416.



The Chairman for the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwifery Association (GRNMA) for KATH, Gabriel Ofori Agyei, speaking in an interview on Akoma FM, monitored by GhanaWeb revealed that, more frontline workers including himself have contracted the virus.





“The virus has been very active in the past four weeks. Although there are PPEs available, most of the frontline workers are contracting the virus so I will appeal to the general public to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to reduce the communal spread of the virus,” he said.



Between the period of March to December 2020, over 300 nurses at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital tested positive for the virus.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 23rd address to the nation on the state of COVID-19, announced the reintroduction of some restrictions to help control the spread of the virus which is currently on the rise.