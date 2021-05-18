KATH: Laboratory scientists threaten labour action

GAMLS has also called on the President and Health Minister for a redress

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) is calling on the Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to address concerns raised by the laboratory professionals at the hospital before their anger erupt on a wide scale.

It has also called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu to help address the concerns.



According to the Association, the Leadership of GAMLS – KATH Chapter on 12th May 2021 wrote to the Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital and his management to remove physicians they posted to the Haemotology Unit/ Labouratory and threatened a labour action if their request falls on deaf ears.



However, GAMLS noted that all attempts to get the management’s attention to resolve the issues which has been long standing amicably have failed.



“GAMLS associates itself fully with the concerns raised by its members in KATH and supports the roadmap prescribed in seeking the issue resolved,” it stated.

GAMLS added that, "We plead with members across Ghana to be in readiness for a call to duty in seeking our independence since all avenues of arbitration seem to have failed.”



