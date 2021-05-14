KATH Surgery Directorate to address logistical challenges

The entrance of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The Directorate of Surgery of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is working with the management to resolve the logistical challenges facing the directorate.

Already, the management of KATH has directed the Directorate to submit an action plan with timelines to address the challenges in the shortest possible time.



These were contained in a statement signed by Dr Joseph Oppong, Consultant General Surgeon and Head of the Surgery Directorate of KATH and made available to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi.



The statement was in reaction to concerns raised by some members of staff of the Directorate on the state of affairs on some social media platforms.



According to the statement, steps were already taken to resolve some of the problems with the theatre’s water heater, air conditions, furniture and anaesthesia machines, among other things.



It said the Directorate was notified of the procurement processes tendered for the purchase of the needed equipment and instruments to replace the old ones at the theatres.

These would complement instruments supplied by management last year.



The statement said the renovation activities at the theatre was crippled due to the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic and its disruptive impact on the hospital’s operations and finances.



It assured the staff that the management of the facility was working to provide an optimum working environment for the delivery of quality surgical services at the hospital.



The statement said regular meetings and durbars by management and staff would be continued to ensure free flow of information and redress, alongside various publications and communications.



The Directorate urged its members of staff to use existing official communication channels in the hospital to address work-related concerns for the attention of management.