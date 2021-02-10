KATH, other hospitals receive electronic beds

The donations were from the Rebecca Foundation

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and three other hospitals in Kumasi have received 20 electronic beds and mattresses each to ensure quality healthcare delivery.

They were donations from the Rebecca Foundation, a charitable organisation established by Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady, to improve healthcare infrastructure in the country.



The other beneficiary hospitals were the Suntreso Government Hospital, Kumasi South Hospital, and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Hospital.



Mr Osei Asibey Antwi, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Chief Executive, presenting the equipment on behalf of Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo, said the donation was timely, especially when the hospitals were battling the COVID–19 pandemic among other infectious diseases.



He said the beds were additions to the numerous equipment the First Lady had provided to hospitals, with the monumental one being the construction of the ultra-modern Mother and Child Unit at KATH.



Through the Foundation, the First Lady had also provided stationary, learning and teaching aids to several schools in the Ashanti Region.

Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, the Chief Executive of KATH, commended the stewardship of the First Lady and said the health sector had benefited a great deal from the Foundation.



He said the Mother and Child Unit at KATH operated a one-baby-one-cot system, an international standard practice, to reduce infant and newborn mortality in the Hospital.



The Rebecca Foundation had helped reduced most challenges of KATH with the provision of other hospital materials, he said.



Dr Owusu-Danso urged the public to continue to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols to contain the spread of the disease.



He called on other benevolent organisations to emulate the First Lady’s gesture to ensure every Ghanaian had access to quality healthcare delivery.