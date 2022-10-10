KATH raises red flags over high prevalence of breast cancer in Ashanti region

Nursing Officer at KATH's Breast Care Center, Mariama Amadu

The Breast Care Center at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti has raised red flags over the high prevalence of breast cancer in the region

According to the center, breast cancers are on the astronomical rise in the Ashanti Region affecting hundreds of both men and women.



A Nursing Officer at KATH's Breast Care Center, Mariama Amadu said 90 percent of people who reported to the center for biopsy in the last three years turned out to be serious breast cancer cases.



Mariama Amadu was speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's Health show, "Apomuden Ahotoso" on Sunday, October 9, 2022.



"The rate at which we are recording breast cancer in the past few years is frightening and should be of concern to all stakeholders". She told host of the show, Kate Appiah Boateng (Radio Nurse).



Medical Check Up

Mariama Amadu urged Ghanaians to regularly do a self-examination of their breast and seek early treatment if they detect any anomalies.



"Early detection was the surest way to win the fight against breast cancer infections".



She stressed the need for individuals to report any changes in their breasts at health facilities to ensure early treatment.



The nurse however pleaded with men to support their wives when they notice any changes in their breasts and not to abandon them.