KATH strike: You can’t intimidate us – Laboratory scientists to GMA

Laboratory scientists at KATH are on sit down strike

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has said it will not be cowed into silence and bow to the demands of the Ghana Medical Association regarding the one-week strike of its Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital chapter.

Laboratory scientists at KATH have laid down their tools of the failure of the hospital to assign some specialists who were posted to the hospital some two years ago.



But the GMA in a statement said it will be compelled to act against the hospital if they oblige to the demands of the striking laboratory scientists.



It stressed that the assignment of practitioners or doctors is not within the purview of the laboratory scientists.



GAML has however refuted the claims defending that it is an independent body which owes no allegiance to the Ghana Medical Association.

The association stated that it will not be forced to change its position and encouraged its members to expect some directives regarding the strike.



“As a professional body, we have made our position clear, and have consistently emphasized the autonomy of our profession from any form of control from whatever source. The headship and the professional leadership of medical laboratory professionals cannot be compromised in any way. The leadership of medical laboratory science in Ghana is a sole responsibility of medical laboratory scientists. Physicians in Ghana report to and are led by physicians. Why would the GMA think medical laboratory scientists should not be led by medical laboratory scientists?”



“No threat in any form will compel us to change our position. The days where physicians take control of all aspect of the health profession are over,” it stressed.



“It is unfortunate that the statement did not address the main issue that is fuelling the impasse. We entreat all our members to be on hold as we solidarise with colleagues from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. No one should be intimated in any way. We will fight and use all avenues available to defend the autonomy of our profession and members as well,” the statement said.