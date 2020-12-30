KATH to introduce specialists services next year

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi will, from early next year, offer specialist care services to its clients.

The move is to make the hospital a preferred centre not only for general health care services but also as a one-stop-shop for tailor-made specialist health care for all ailments.



Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, who made this known, said an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Centre, equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities and fertility specialists, had been established at the hospital.



Again, a Laparoscopy Centre was established to facilitate the provision of pinhole or minimally invasive surgical services for interested patients.



He was speaking at the annual thanksgiving service and staff reception of the hospital in Kumasi.



The service was to demonstrate the gratitude of the board, management and staff of the hospital to God for his providence and protection despite the challenges COVID -19 brought to the hospital.



Dr Owusu-Danso said work on the construction of a GHc5-million Officers’ building at the Bantama Staff Quarters was completed to save the hospital from the huge cost in renting accommodation for staff.

He added that the year also witnessed successful procurement of ultra-modern equipment through the hospital’s internally generated funds to help in delivering quality healthcare services to clients.



The successful deployment of the Paperless System through the Light Wave Health Information Management System Project would also enhance data capture management, quality patient care, revenue generation and also enhance training and research.



Dr Owusu Danso reminded the public that COVID-19 pandemic was still around and that they must dedicate themselves to the strict observance of the safety protocols to avoid another wave.



Three hundred and fifty-six (356) staff of the facility were infected with the virus with one life lost.



He commended the staff for their continued dedication to service, hard work and innovativeness over the years and urged them to continue in the years ahead.