KATH will work to encourage and retain staff - CEO assures

Prof Otchere Addai Mensah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Prof. Otchere Addai Mensah, has expressed worry over the resignation of 200 staff from his outfit to seek better opportunities elsewhere.

He said the resignation of his staff affects the provision of healthcare and emergency services at the health facility.



Speaking to Kwame Sefa Kayi on the Kokrooko Morning Show program on Peace FM, Prof Addai-Mensah said the staff who left were nurses and lab technicians.



"It is worrying to see some of our best nurses and lab technicians leave KATH to search for greener pastures elsewhere but as CEO I am committed to doing all I can with the support of Management to encourage and retain those we have now so that together, we can collectively provide the best of care to patients and visitors at our facility", the CEO stated.



The CEO said the hospital's management was happy the government had promised to fill up the vacant spaces.



He noted that the finance minister, Dr. Amin Adam during a recent visit to the facility promised to recruit additional staff to replace those who had resigned.



He indicated that management would continue with the payment of additional allowances to their staff and hoped that the government's plan to replace those who have left would be achieved.

"There is little that we can do as management except to encourage staff who are willing to stay while we also pray that the government provides us with the financial support to replace those who have left our facility", Prof Addai-Mensah said.



Dialysis situation:



Prof Addai-Mensah mentioned plans to purchase some dialysis machines for the facility. He said the hospital was sure to have additional dialysis machines by the end of March.



Finances:



Prof Addai-Mensah said the hospital is earning enough money under his leadership adding that it was as a result of the introduction of electronic money platforms to collect revenue at KATH.



"Apart from the loopholes, we have had to plug so that monies due to KATH stay. We had to make optimum use of electronic money transaction platforms and this has made us generate double the amounts we were having before my tenure 15 months ago", Prof Addai-Mensah said.