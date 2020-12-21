KETABUSCO 2005 year group supports alma mater

KEBSOSA presented some furniture to their alma mater

The 2005 year group of the Keta Business College (KETABUSCO) Old Students Association (KEBSOSA) has donated furniture to the school to deal with congestion during dining.

The donation formed part of activities of the year group to mark its 15 years of completing the 81-year old school.



The two-day programme included dinner-get-together for the group members, motivational talks for current students, games and thanksgiving service.



Mr Daniel Boglo, President of the Year group, during the presentation, encouraged the students to focus on the reason for being in the school to create a bright future for themselves.



He said despite challenges in the past, the school had produced useful citizens, paying their dues to the country and the world.



“Some 18 years ago, we arrived on this campus with only a two-storey building, a long hall, an uncompleted administration block and a girls’ dormitory.



There was also a wooden structure that was popularly referred to as ‘beer bar."

These were the only structures we had some years back but we did not let our environment deter us from studying.



Mr Edward Elikplim Yao-Kumah, Vice President of KEBSOSA, thanked the 2005 year group for their support, saying visiting the school and donating to her was a testament of how thoughtful they were of the school.



He acknowledged old students of KETABUSCO for their contribution to the growth of the school and assured that leadership of the Association would bring all old students on board.



“We at the national level are very enthused by your batch and others that are vibrant and are doing everything possible to contribute towards the transformational agenda of the old students.



As Executives, we have plans in place to help revive all struggling year batches whilst encouraging the vibrant ones. We shall also take steps to revive the Ten-KEBSOSA which is the tertiary wing of KEBSOSA.”