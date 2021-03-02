KETABUSCO old students support alma mater with PPE

The Old Students making the donation

Keta Business College (KETABUSCO) Old Students Association (KEBSOSA) has presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to its alma mater to support the COVID-19 fight.

The items which included 2,500 pieces of branded KETABUSCO face masks, 5Lx10 gallons of liquid soap, ten packs of tissue (Jumbo), ten hand washing basins, a pumping machine, and pipes were to enable students and staff to observe the protocols of regularly washing hands with soap under running water and wearing of face mask at all times.



Mr Kordzo Sedegah, National President of KEBSOSA in a short speech during the presentation which took place on campus, said the old students (Coronats), following the upsurge of COVID-19 cases across the country, felt the need to extend support to “our younger ones on campus to help fight the pandemic.”



He noted that the gesture was to complement government efforts in providing PPE to schools to support the fight saying, as a vibrant Association concerned with the needs and welfare of students on campus, members contributed resources to make the donation possible.



Mr Sedegah, also the Public Financial Management Technical Specialist with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), South Sudan, called on students to be proud of the school and do their best because “whether you like it or not, KETABUSCO will always be on your CV and so, do your part to make it great.”

Mr Seth Kwame Anani, immediate past President of KEBSOSA underscored the need for teamwork among students saying, “work as a team and share information on what you learn with your colleagues so that at the end you will all pass and KETABUSCO will be mentioned” for “we’re enough not in our numbers but in what we do.”



Madam Rose Sogbe-Ashiagbor, Chairperson of KEBSOSA Education and Welfare Committee admonished students to keep only friends who would help them with their studies and run away from those who would derail them from the purpose for which they had come to school.



Mr Etse Godstime Seake-Kwawu, Headmaster of KETABUSCO was grateful to the old students for their support to the school over the years and said the Association’s donation of PPE was timely.



He called on students to focus on their studies to enable them to pass their examination and become accomplished men and women who would one day support the school just as “your forebears that you see here are doing.”