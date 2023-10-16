KGL Group outdoors ultramodern office complex

File Photo

The KGL Group of companies on Friday the 13th of October 2023 officially out doored their State-of-the-Art Office Building Complex, the KGL House, located at Ndabaningi Sithole road, Labone. The KGL House, which took Three years to complete, will house all the subsidiaries and affiliate partners of the KGL Group of companies.

The building was officially commissioned by the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency Rebecca Akuffo Addo and His Royal Highness Oseadeeyo Nana Kwasi Akuffo III and is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Alex Apau Dadey Snr., lifelong educationist, and father of Executive Chairman of the Group, Mr. Alex Apau Dadey.



The Dedication ceremony, organized to officially outdoor this ultramodern complex, was graced by friends and partners of the Group, Ministers of State, CEOs from Public and Private institutions, traditional rulers and was chaired by His Royal Highness Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, Omanhene of the Akuapem Traditional area.



In his address, Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of the KGL Group chose to highlight the contribution of all stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to see this come to fruition. He added, “This magnificent complex stands as a symbol of the KGL Group's unwavering determination to lead, inspire, and change the digital landscape. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and collaborative workspaces, KGL House is designed to foster creativity, encourage collaboration, and ignite the sparks of innovation. It will be a place where ideas come to life, where dreams turn into reality, and where the future will be shaped”.

He concluded by saying,” Today, as we stand on the cusp of a new era, let us reflect on the journey that brought us here. Let us remember the challenges we have overcome, the lessons we have learned, and the milestones we have achieved. We owe our success not only to our exceptional team but also to the unwavering support of our clients, partners, and stakeholders. Together, we have built a legacy of trust, innovation, and integrity. From this building will grow a true African Conglomerate, capable of competing on the global stage. A place where wealth will be created, and thousands will be gainfully employed. It is part of our philosophy that we leave the communities we operate in, better than we found them”.



Chairman of the event, His Royal Highness Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, Omanhene of the Akuapem Traditional Area, in his address also highlighted the outstanding contributions made by the KGL Group in the area of Philanthropy. He remarked, “The KGL Group, through its’ foundation has been at the forefront, leading and supporting however they can, just to ensure they leave whichever community they visit a better place than they came to meet. I applaud them for their contributions to Okuapeman”.



In her address, First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency Rebecca Akuffo Addo chose to applaud the outstanding work of the KGL Group in the areas of job creation and charged the organisation not to rest on their laurels, but to continue on this trajectory, that Global recognition beckons.